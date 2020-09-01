Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny burglary where handbag with significant amount of cash was taken wish to speak to a male and female who were in the area at the time

Gardaí investigate

Gardaí are investigating burglary of bag which contained significant amount of cash

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place at Saffron Hair and Beauty Salon on the Canal Road in Letterkenny on Friday, August 28. 

The incident occurred between the hours of 9am and 3.40pm. 

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "The handbag belonging to the owner of the complex was left behind the counter and was subsequently stolen. Unfortunately this handbag contained a large quantity of cash, bank cards, car keys and some sentimental personal belongings. 

The handbag is Fossil brand and is blue in colour. 

"Early indications are that there may be two people involved and we are looking to speak to two people who were seen on CCTV in the area some time around 4pm. A male and a female. It is early days yet and we are not saying that these people are involved and if they are not we are asking them to come forward to us so we can rule them out," Sergeant Walsh said. 

Anyone with information can call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie