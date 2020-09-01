Gardaí investigating Letterkenny burglary where handbag with significant amount of cash was taken wish to speak to a male and female who were in the area at the time

Gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place at Saffron Hair and Beauty Salon on the Canal Road in Letterkenny on Friday, August 28.

The incident occurred between the hours of 9am and 3.40pm.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "The handbag belonging to the owner of the complex was left behind the counter and was subsequently stolen. Unfortunately this handbag contained a large quantity of cash, bank cards, car keys and some sentimental personal belongings.

The handbag is Fossil brand and is blue in colour.

"Early indications are that there may be two people involved and we are looking to speak to two people who were seen on CCTV in the area some time around 4pm. A male and a female. It is early days yet and we are not saying that these people are involved and if they are not we are asking them to come forward to us so we can rule them out," Sergeant Walsh said.

Anyone with information can call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.