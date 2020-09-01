Gardaí investigate the theft of three mini-digger buckets from a Donegal work site

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the theft of three mini-digger buckets from a work-site in the Illeys area of the town.

The theft took place between 4.45pm on Thursday, August 27, after the site was closed, and when occupiers came on-site on Friday at 8.30am.

Anyone who may have seen the buckets being driven away or who may have been approached to purchase one is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana at 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.