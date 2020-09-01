Gardaí warn people of the dangers of a scam which is being run under the guise of the Department of Social Protection

Gardaí are warning people about a scam where people are getting messages on their phone from an unknown number purporting to be from the Department of Social Protection.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that the text contains weblinks and people are being asked to click on them. The weblinks are being made to look similar to those that would be in use by a government department.

When you click on a link you are brought to a site which is specifically crafted to look like the government site you were seeking.

You are subsequently asked to give your name, PPSN and bank account details.

He said: "These are sophisticated scams and again we are urging customers to be cautious when managing claims online and to ensure they are using official departmental websites.

"The Department of Social Protection and Employment Affairs never request your bank account details or other financial institutions account details from their customers by text messages or on social media nor do they clarify or check this information over the phone," Sergeant Walsh said.