Status yellow rainfall warning in place across Donegal

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Donegal, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan. There will be further falls of heavy rain today with localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Valid from 10:00 Wed, 02-Sep-2020

Valid until 21:00 Wed, 02-Sep-2020

The warning came into effect on Wednesday, September 2 at 10am and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

It will be humid and breezy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy at times. The best of any dry weather will occur late morning and into the early afternoon, before a further spell of rain arrives.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds with hill and coastal mist, according to Met Éireann.