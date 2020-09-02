Status yellow rainfall warning in place across Donegal

Contact
status yellow weather warning in place across Donegal
A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Donegal, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan. There will be further falls of heavy rain today with localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
Localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions may take place as a result of heavy rainfall.
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 2, 2020
Location: Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan & Donegal
Further falls of heavy rain today with localised flooding
and hazardous driving conditions.
Valid from 10:00 Wed, 02-Sep-2020
Valid until 21:00 Wed, 02-Sep-2020https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/ds1jn5bqth
The warning came into effect on Wednesday, September 2 at 10am and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.
It will be humid and breezy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy at times. The best of any dry weather will occur late morning and into the early afternoon, before a further spell of rain arrives.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds with hill and coastal mist, according to Met Éireann.
Dull this morning with spells of rain, giving heavy falls in places & a risk of localised flooding. It will become drier over much of Leinster & Munster this afternoon. Rain will continue in Connacht & Ulster & will spread southeastwards this evening. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SH7iu5gafE— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 2, 2020
