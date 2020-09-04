A dry, blustery day with sunny spells and showers across Donegal

Today will start off fresh and breezy in most areas with sunny spells. However, showers will spread across the province this morning, becoming more widespread and continuing for the rest of the day, some heavy.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Mostly dry with sunny spells this morning, however isolated showers in the west and northwest will spread across the country this morning, becoming widespread and heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. 1/2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 4, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will become dry in many areas with showers becoming confined to the northwest. However, showery rain will move in from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday will be a cloudier day with showers though the morning and some longer spells of rain in the afternoon an evening, according to Met Éireann. A few brighter intervals also. Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, and moderate to fresh westerly winds.