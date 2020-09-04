Scaling new heights in Donegal for a worthy organisation

A group of adventurous friends raised €3,676 for Donegal’s No Barriers Foundation by climbing Muckish Mountain in August.

Over 20 volunteers braved the heights of the well-known mountain on August 2 in support of the non-profit organisation that breaks down barriers to exercise and physical activity in the north west.

Friends from Glenties, Donegal town and across the county joined the socially-distanced sponsored climb.



First time

Many members of the group were tackling Muckish for the first time and, with experienced guides, they proved that age is no barrier to conquering goals.

Organisers of the climb - Rose and John McSwiggan, Annette Mc Gettigan, Teresa Elliott and Marion O’Donnell visited the No Barriers Centre in Letterkenny recently to present the cheque to No Barriers Chairman Johnny Loughrey and the team.

Rose McSwiggan said: “We are very proud to donate this cheque to No Barriers. It was such fun to raise the money and we were amazed by the generosity of everyone taking part and everyone who sponsored us."

Hike lead

Marion O'Donnell who led the hike, alongside Diana Parker Terry Parker and Christine Price, was delighted with everyone's performance on the day.

“It was an amazing achievement for everyone. It’s amazing what one can do when you put your mind to it," marion said.

The challenge also reflects the can-do ethos of No Barriers.

Improvement

Established in 2016, the Donegal-based foundation supports anyone with spinal injury, MS or any neurological disorder to help them get fitter and stronger, improving both their physical and mental health.

The No Barriers inclusive centre at Mountain Top Letterkenny offers both one-to-one and group exercise sessions, physiotherapy and access to specialist equipment such as an exoskeleton.

The revolutionary exoskeleton is an unparalleled piece of technology which helps people with disabilities or limited mobility to stand up and walk.

Reliant on fundraising

There are just six exoskeletons in Ireland.

Chairman Johnny Loughrey said: “We are hugely grateful to Rose and all the group for organising this fundraiser. The money will help us to continue offering neuro-rehab support to those who need it in Donegal.

“We are reliant on fundraising and donations to continue offering our services and making a difference for people in the north west. Our fundraising efforts have been impacted greatly in the current climate and we appreciate community support now more than ever," he said.

Information

If you require more information, please find out more at nobarriers.ie or alternatively you can e-mail hello@nobarriers.ie. See the foundation’s daily activities on No Barriers Foundation Facebook page or follow @thenobarriersfoundation on Instagram.