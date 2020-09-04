Contact

Councillor ensures that works are carried out in a timely manner on picturesque Donegal beach

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh has ensured that a picturesque beach is a safer place for people and their pets to enjoy over the course of the coming months.
Last week, a sign that warned people not to walk on the boardwalk was cast aside and was overlooked by many at Glassagh beach or as it is locally known Trá Bun a' Bhaile.
People who were not familiar with the beach were using the broken boardwalk which was missing planks in areas and felt unsteady underfoot.
This afternoon, Friday, the walkway was open to the public again.

The boardwalk was fixed and fit for purpose.
Cllr Ó Fearraigh thanked the contractor who came out to fix the walkway.
Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: “I would very much like to thank the contractor who came out to fix the boardwalk on Glassagh beach. The boardwalk is now safer thanks to the works that were carried out by Donegal County Council,” he said. 

