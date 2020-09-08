Glenties MD takes place in Donegal coastal village this morning

A meeting of the Glenties MD is taking place this morning in the Community Centre in Burtonport to facilitate a meeting with Coiste na nOiléan - in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Councillor Noreen McGarvey has been elected to the position of chairperson of Coiste na nOiléan and Marjorie Uí Chearbhuil of Comharchumann Oiléan Thoraí has been elected to the position of vice-chairperson.

Independent Councillor, Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig congratulated Cllr McGarvey on her election and said it was fitting that she would be elected to the position as the meeting was taking place in her own area.