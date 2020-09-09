It is forecast to be a bright and sunny day with showers to take place early this afternoon

It will be mostly dry today with bright and sunny spells. Later in the day some scattered showers will occur, mainly in western and northern coastal areas in the early afternoon.

Mainly dry today with sunny spells. A few scattered showers, mainly in western and northern coastal areas. Quite cool and fresh with highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees. Mostly moderate northwesterly breezes. pic.twitter.com/IjHMmCblC5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 9, 2020

It will be cooler and fresher than recent days, according to Met Éireann.

Maximum temperatures 15 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes, strong on northern and northwestern coasts, but easing later.

Mainly dry overnight, with clear spells.