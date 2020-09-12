A farmer's cottage nestled in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht near the Derryveagh mountains is being offered onto the market by ceantalaí MacGiolla Bhríghde

A traditional farmer’s cottage which is located close to the Derryveagh mountains in the heart of the Gaeltacht is being offered onto the property market by ceantalaí MacGiolla Bhríghde in Gaoth Dobhair.

The quaint cottage dates back to the 1950’s.

In 2001, an extension was added to the property vastly increasing the space within it. The cottage is quite spacious having four bedrooms and three bathrooms which could make an ideal home for a growing family.

Located on one acre of land, the property is easy to access, being located a mere 15 minutes from the busy Donegal airport. The secluded site is peaceful and boasts picturesque views of the surrounding countryside. The areas surrounding the Derryveagh mountains are alive with wildlife and you will often find rabbits, hares, wild deer and stags rambling by within yards of your home.



Social life

The cottage is located close to the busy town of Dungloe where you will find lovely places to eat, drink and talk the night away with new-found friends.

Carrickfinn beach is also nearby. This stunning beach is popular with locals and tourists and is well traversed during both the days and evenings. Indeed you seldom visit this scenic spot without seeing a seam of steps etched on the surface of the sand. You can almost be certain that there will be people on the beach with you - who pass you by with a friendly nod and word of greeting.



Culture

Nestled in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht the area in which this cottage is located in is steeped in culture.

Many local people speak the Irish language and often when you visit local pubs you will find traditional sessions taking place in the corner.

Many lovely pubs and hotels are within close proximity, Caisleáin Óir, The Waterfront Hotel, Teach Phaddy Óig, Teach Leo, Bonners and McClaffertys are all places that are well worth a visit.

After you have been fed and watered in the local eaterie you can take enjoy the many walkways in the area.

The railway walk is one that is located in nearby Burtonport.

Glenveagh National Park is around a thirty minute drive but is more than worth the visit. The glorious and historic park offers much to those who take the time to visit it.



Information

If you require more information about this property, please contact Eamon MacGiolla Bhrighde on 074 95 31 666.

The property price is €199,000. You can also find the auctioneer online by clicking on the following link www.mcbrideauctioneers.

com.