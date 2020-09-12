Our Donegal hairdresser reveals why she named her salon Arroo and decides to go mountain climbing with her family

Hello Donegal and beyond,



In 2009 I opened my Salon in Kinlough. I had a salon before that in Letterkenny, which I called “Off the Head” thankfully I didn’t want to continue with that name. Mentally I must have grown up but I’m sure some people would beg to differ. I was looking for a name with strength and character.

Arroo

I was at my friends house and saw that they had named their new house Teach Arroo.

That was it, my new salon had a name. I am ashamed to say that this weekend was my first time to to climb the Arroo mountain. There are a couple of ways you can go. However, my husband was instrumental in making us go up the opposite of the way I wanted to go. I know there is a lake up there on the other side and I wanted to see it. A few deep breaths and off we went. We followed a gang of cyclists for about two killometres up a windy road. We ditched the car and took off. I had wellies on as my walking boots are letting in. Caoile, my daughter had trainers on so that was a given that she would get the feet wet.

Stunning views

There is no trail as such, it’s every man for himself. There is plenty of hopping over bog, fences and streams. I was glad of the advice not to wear jeans . It took us about an hour to get to the top with plenty of wee stops. The view is almighty when you get there. You can see up to six counties. I did have a little ramble on top to see if I could see the lake.

Coming back another day

No joy, we will have to do that another day. Coming down in wellies is not enjoyable or advisable.

I will definitely be investing in walking boots before I do that again. It took us about forty five minutes with the last minute scramble to see who got to the car first. Good free fun. I would highly recommend it.

For any advice, or an appointment call Fionnuala on 0719843777.