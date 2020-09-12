Island bridge needs to be fixed but there is no road up to it AGM is told

Contact
Inish Oirthear Island photograph Michelle NicPhaidin
Works on Inish Oirthear Island are direly needed as the island has been left behind, Danny McCullagh said at the AGM of Coiste na nOileán.
He told councillors and Donegal County Council officials that the pier on the island needs fixed adding that the pier at Bun an Inbhear also needs to be fixed as there is a huge hole in it.
Many people traveled to the island this year. Many for the first time.
Danny said that there is a bridge on the island needs to be fixed but there is no road up to it.
