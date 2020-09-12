The road to the lighthouse, the slipway and the sea wall need funding to be repaired on one Donegal Island

Contact
The lighthouse road, slipway and sea wall need funding on Tory Island
The sea wall needs to be extended on Tory Island as the rising waves are having an adverse effect on homes to the right hand side of it, the AGM of Coiste na nOileán heard on Tuesday, September 8.
Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty said: “I was told to see about trying to get the sea wall extended on Tory Island. It is impacting people on the right hand side.”
The Falcarragh-based representative said that it was important to obtain funding for it.
“Whatever the process is for funding - the sea wall is a pressing one,” he said.
Lighthouse road and slipway funding
Requesting funding for the lighthouse road on the island, Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill of Comharchumann Oileán Thoraí, said: “I am sure councillors were in and noticed the state of the road to the lighthouse.”
She said she had raised the issue of the slipway on Tory a year ago and asked for funding, once again, as it was in a state of disrepair. She also asked for funding for the sea wall to be repaired.
