It looks like rain is going to feature strongly today in Donegal

There has been a wet and breezy start to this morning, with some heavy bursts. The rain will spread southeastwards through the day with brighter conditions following from the northwest by the afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong at times along coasts.

Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast until 7am on Sunday. Further weather information available here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/V7rEYrQ2GC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 11, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and some scattered showers, mainly confined to the northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds, fresh on northwest coasts.