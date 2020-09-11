It looks like rain is going to feature strongly today in Donegal

Contact
Drumboe Woods Photograph Michelle NicPháidín
There has been a wet and breezy start to this morning, with some heavy bursts. The rain will spread southeastwards through the day with brighter conditions following from the northwest by the afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong at times along coasts.
Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast until 7am on Sunday. Further weather information available here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/V7rEYrQ2GC— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 11, 2020
Tonight
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and some scattered showers, mainly confined to the northwest.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds, fresh on northwest coasts.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
While camper vans were a welcome sight in Donegal in later summer, there was chaos at many popular tourist spots. PHOTO: Stock image
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.