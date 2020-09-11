A plaque marking Jason Black's achievement in conquering Everest has been removed from the wall in Errigal carpark

A plaque which marked Jason Black's successful expedition to the top of the highest mountain on Earth has disappeared from its setting on the wall of Errigal Mountain carpark.

The plaque was erected by Donegal County Council to celebrate Jason Black's conquering Everest on May 19, 2013. On that eventful day, Jason Black became the first Donegal person to summit Mt. Everest.

The plaque was read by thousands of people - over the course of the last 7 years - who stepped through the gap in the wall to begin climbing Errigal.

The plaque has been vandalised a few times over the years. However, it is understood that this is the first time that the plaque has actually been removed.

If anyone has any information about the plaque - or if they have found it, please contact the local garda station in Derrybeg at 074 95 31333.