Gardaí in Donegal are seeking your assistance in locating teenage girl who has been missing since Monday evening

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Holly Hassett who is missing from Manorcunningham.

Holly was last seen on Monday evening, September 7 at approximately 8.30pm.

She is described as being approximately 5' 6’’ in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Holly was possibly wearing grey cycling shorts and a white top at the time she went missing.

Holly is known to frequent Letterkenny.

Anyone who has seen Holly or can assist gardaí in locating her, is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

