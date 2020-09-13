Strong and gusty winds near northwest coasts as rain clears and day progresses in Donegal

Contact
Dunlewey and Errigal a spectacular view
Rain will continue for a time north Donegal this morning and will clear as the day progresses.
Today will be mainly dry with fresh winds. Highest temperatures of 17 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast. Strong and gusty winds near northwest coasts.
Mostly cloudy and dry with sunny spells gradually developing. Remaining cloudier along south and west coasts with occasional patches of mist or drizzle. Mild with highs of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, remaining strong on west and northwest coasts. pic.twitter.com/oXntlH8PNj— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2020
Tonight will be mild, humid and mainly dry with some patches of mist and fog developing as winds fall off light.
Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
