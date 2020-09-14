Scattered showers to develop in Donegal this afternoon

Contact
It has been largely dry so far today, with cloudy periods and spells of hazy sunshine. Scattered showers will develop this afternoon, possibly merging to a longer spell of the rain in the west this evening.
Highs of 18 to 20 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.
Below is the satellite and radar animation showing cloud over the country with showers pushing into western parts.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2020
For more satellite imagery visit: https://t.co/I9iUsvqWtN pic.twitter.com/dLgaUjM0OE
Tonight
Mild and humid tonight with variable cloud amounts and scattered showers. Mist and fog patches will form towards dawn in the light variable breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Elaina Ryan, CEO Childrens Books Ireland with Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly, and Melatu-Uche Okorie, Arts Council board member.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.