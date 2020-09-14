Scattered showers to develop in Donegal this afternoon

It has been largely dry so far today, with cloudy periods and spells of hazy sunshine. Scattered showers will develop this afternoon, possibly merging to a longer spell of the rain in the west this evening.

Highs of 18 to 20 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Below is the satellite and radar animation showing cloud over the country with showers pushing into western parts.

For more satellite imagery visit: https://t.co/I9iUsvqWtN pic.twitter.com/dLgaUjM0OE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2020

Tonight

Mild and humid tonight with variable cloud amounts and scattered showers. Mist and fog patches will form towards dawn in the light variable breezes.