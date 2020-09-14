The #LoveDonegal day campaign returns this year on Wednesday, September 16

The #LoveDonegal day campaigh will return this year on Wednesday, September 16 to once again showcase Donegal to a worldwide audience.

The initiative, which is co-ordinated by Donegal County Council, will build on the huge success of last

year’s campaign which reached an audience of 33 million people worldwide.

Cllr Rena Donaghy, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is delighted to be supporting this initiative, she said: "Last year’s #LoveDonegal day was such a momentous success, with people all over the world, coming together to celebrate Donegal, its people, landscapes, businesses, marine, sports, music, arts and food heritage. In light of recent challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we come together and highlight Donegal as a destination of choice to live, work, invest, study or visit”.

She added that in recent months there has been a growing interest among the Donegal diaspora and indeed,

city dwellers and businesses, to relocate to Donegal and the #LoveDonegal campaign aims to build on this trend.

It is hoped that the initiative will strengthen global links, to grow the economy.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to spread the word and get involved in this fantastic initiative," the Cathaoirleach said.

Taking part is easy and all you have to do is include the hashtag #LoveDonegal in your tweets or posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok on Wednesday 16 th September that highlight what we love about Donegal, special places, people and things to do here.

If you are Tweeting ‘as Gaeilge’, then add #DunnanGallAbú to your Tweets or posts too.

Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development with Donegal County Council said: “The response to date has been phenomenal. It really highlights the deep connection so many people around the world have with Donegal and the fantastic opportunities and reputation the county has on offer for its people, visitors, students, investors and businesses.

He said:“We want everyone, young and old, with connections to the county or who loves Donegal to take part and encourage others to take part also. #LoveDonegal is a great opportunity to engage with the many people all over the world who have a fond connection with Donegal and want to share what they love about this spectacular county. With more and more people looking to Donegal as a prime location to live, work and invest, this initiative is well placed to showcase what the county has to offer.”