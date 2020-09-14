The Old Courthouse in Lifford closes as emergency Covid-19 plan is being implemented

The Old Courthouse in Lifford has closed as a result of a member of staff receiving a positive Covid-19 test, a recent post on their Facebook page reads.

"As a result, and in the best interest of our customers and staff, we have made the decision to close Lifford Old Courthouse in order to implement our emergency Covid plan, and have asked all staff members to contact their GPs to seek advice on being tested before re-opening," the post reads.

It is understood that the staff member was not in a customer facing role and would not have had any direct interaction with diners or visitors.

This decision has been taken for the safety of staff and customers and is the right course of action at this time, a spokesperson said.

"As a community run organisation this is obviously a huge blow, but safety must come first and we look forward to safely re-opening when the time is right to do so," the post reads.



