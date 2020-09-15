Good weather on the horizon for Donegal

Lingering showers will clear this morning and make way for sunny spells to develop. However, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the northwest with occasional showers.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, coolest in the west. Winds will be light southerly or variable in direction.

Mainly dry this morning with bright/sunny spells, misty in places with fog patches. Scattered showers mainly in the western half of country, some heavy later. Humid today with highs 18 to 23C, with light southerly breezes.



For National forecast & outlook:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/kxTYSjU743 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 15, 2020

Tonight

Mostly cloudy tonight with the best of any clear spells in the east and the chance of an isolated shower. Areas of mist and fog will form in the slack winds with lowest temperature holding at 12 to 16 degrees.