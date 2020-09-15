Gardaí appeal to the public for assistance following the theft of thousands of euro worth of school equipment from a building on a Donegal road

Contact
iPads among items stolen
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a burglary at a building, on the Crana Road, that was being used by a local school.
School equipment worth thousands of euro was taken from the building. Gardaí were only recently made aware of the matter.
Garda Shaun Sweeney said that thirteen Apple iPads, a labtop a projector, a router and a projector were taken during the course of the burglary which occurred on August 22 and 23.
Members of public are being asked to contact gardaí if they are asked to purchase any of these items in suspicious circumstances.
You can contact the gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
