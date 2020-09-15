Ruby and diamond rings among items stolen from Raphoe home

Ruby and diamond rings are among jewellery that has been stolen from a house in Raphoe.

The burglary happened on Wednesday, September 9 between 1pm and 8.15pm at a house on Guesthouse End Street. Entry was gained by forcing the back door open.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen from a jewellery box in one of the bedrooms, four gold rings and two pairs of gold earrings.

One of the gold rings has a ruby-red stone insert, another has a high-set black stone, another had a number of small diamonds and another was an engagement ring with high-set stones.

One of the pairs of earrings had a diamond in each and the other set were disc shaped.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who observed any people or vehicles in the Raphoe area, on that date, that arose suspicion, particularly in the Guesthouse End Street area, to notify them in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.