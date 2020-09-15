Donegal airport voted the most scenic airport in the world for the third time

Management and staff are delighted to have Donegal Airport as the number one most scenic airport for the third year running.

A Facebook post on their page, reads: "A big thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for Donegal Airport. Tá bainistíocht agus foireann an Aerfoirt an-bhrodúil as a bheith ainmnithe mar an Aerfort is deise ar domhan don tríú bliain as a chéile, míle buíochas do gach duine a thug vóta dúinn.

The title was awarded by Privatefly, who asked thousands of world travellers to vote for their favourite airport for take-offs and landings and Donegal Airport has done it again!

The airport has beaten off tough competition from airports in stunning areas.