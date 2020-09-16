Mist and fog may remain overnight in coastal areas in Donegal

It will be humid today with a mix of cloud and warm hazy sunshine. However, some scattered slow moving showers will occur too.

Whilst overnight mist and fog will clear most areas, coastal fog may persist in parts. Top temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, warmest in the west.

Mist & fog will clear. Humid today with a mix of cloud, sunny spells & warm hazy sunshine. Scattered slow moving showers too in midlands & west. Highs 18 to 23C in light easterly or variable breezes.



Tonight

Mild and humid tonight with the last of the showers clearing western areas. Overall dry with clear spells, though mist and fog patches will occur, in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.