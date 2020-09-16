Mist and fog may remain overnight in coastal areas in Donegal

Contact
Cobwebs on bushes in September Photograph Michelle NicPháidín
It will be humid today with a mix of cloud and warm hazy sunshine. However, some scattered slow moving showers will occur too.
Whilst overnight mist and fog will clear most areas, coastal fog may persist in parts. Top temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, warmest in the west.
Mist & fog will clear. Humid today with a mix of cloud, sunny spells & warm hazy sunshine. Scattered slow moving showers too in midlands & west. Highs 18 to 23C in light easterly or variable breezes.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 16, 2020
Our Nationwide forecast and outlook can be found here:https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/HMCzjCPi4z
Tonight
Mild and humid tonight with the last of the showers clearing western areas. Overall dry with clear spells, though mist and fog patches will occur, in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.