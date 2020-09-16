Pilot scheme launched to help people learn Irish in South Donegal

A pilot scheme directed to help adults who are living in Glencolmcille, Kilcar and Ardara to learn Irish has been introduced by Coiste Pleanála Teanga.

The scheme which is called Gaelchara aims to offer those who wish to learn the Irish language the opportunity of practising the language with a native speaker from the area.

The Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga Iardheisceart Thír Chonaill, Aisling Ní Churraighín said that the scheme is one that allows learners to improve their Irish in a natural and enjoyable manner.

The scheme was introduced to the Cloich Cheann Fhaola area in 2019 and has since been rolled out in other areas where it has reaped positive results.

Those who participate in this scheme can improve their Irish in different ways, such as, playing sport, craft-making, farming, social events and other such activities. This will allow the learner the opportunity to improve their farming, cooking, singing or other skills at the same time.

The learner and the native Irish speaker must spend at least 30 hours together speaking and practising the Irish language. Those who participate have five months wherein to spend the 30 hours between November and April 2021. A grant of €250 is available to the Irish learner as well as for the native speaker. Friday, October 23 is the deadline for applications. You can avail of further information from Aisling Ní Churraighín at bealanphobail@gmail.com or 087 366 7538.