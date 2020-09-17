Contact

The deadline is looming for those who wish to nominate someone or a group for the title of Heritage Hero

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 18 at noon

The deadline is looming for those who wish to nominate someone or a group for the title of Heritage Hero

The ‘Hidden Heritage’ Award was won by local historian Vincent Breslin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There is only a matter of hours left for you to vote for a person or group who work tirelessly to protect and promote heritage in your area.

If you know of a person or group who fit this bill, then the Heritage Council wants to hear from you.

The public are invited to nominate who they feel deserves the ‘Heritage Hero’ award by completing the short nomination form on the Heritage Council website at www.heritagecouncil.ie before 12 noon, Friday, September 18.

The Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: "Heritage Heroes come in different forms. Last year, it was the Egan family from County Offaly who worked together to preserve and celebrate their old family homestead, and who have made it a place that people can visit from time to time.

"Previously, the award has gone to people who work tirelessly in their communities to promote and preserve an aspect of local heritage. Ultimately, what makes a heritage hero is their relentless investment in heritage: it may be natural heritage, built heritage or part of our intangible heritage.”

The Heritage Hero award is part of the National Heritage Awards, run annually to celebrate outstanding heritage projects and events.

Two National Heritage Awards were awarded to Donegal-based projects last year:
* The ‘Hidden Heritage’ Award was won by local historian Vincent Breslin for his project on ‘Look-Out Post 76: An Hut ar Ghualainn an Chnoic’, Bloody Foreland; and,
* The ‘Heritage Communities’ Award was won by Rosses Radio for its ‘Stories, Music and Traditions of Donegal’ project that comprised two full days of heritage-themed radio programming.

County Donegal has over 250 known heritage groups and one of the highest participation rates in heritage in the country so be sure to nominate your Heritage Hero on the Heritage Council website at www.heritagecouncil.ie
before this Friday’s high noon deadline. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

