Mist and cloud will clear this morning making way for some September sunshine

The mist and low cloud will gradually clear this morning leaving a dry day with good spells of sunshine in most areas.
However, it will remain cloudy in parts of the west and northwest. Highest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast.
Mist will gradually clear this morning leaving a dry day with spells of sunshine in most areas. Cloudy in parts of NW. Highs 15 to 21C, warmest in S & SE. Winds light & variable but will increase moderate in NW later.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2020
Tonight
Cloud will increase tonight and it will be mostly dry apart from some patchy light rain or drizzle in the northwest. South to southwest winds will be mostly light to moderate but will freshen in the northwest overnight, becoming strong at times near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
