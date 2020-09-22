A cold, damp and dull day across Donegal as the Autumnal weather seeps in following a great weekend of weather

Contact
The boat at Glenveagh National Park Photograph Michelle NicPháidín
A change in the weather can be felt across the county this morning. It is mostly cloudy with patches of rain and drizzle.
According to Met Éireann, a spell of more persistent rain will develop in western areas in the late afternoon, extending eastwards during the evening, with some heavy bursts.
Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will follow into the west later. Maximum temperatures 15 to 18 degrees.
Cloudy this morning with a little patchy rain/drizzle, mainly on Atlantic coasts. Spell of heavier rain will develop in W & NW coastal areas early this aftn, extending SE later in eve. Highs 15 to 18C, moderate to fresh S to SW winds.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 22, 2020
National forecast:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ZCfP52UZUz
Tonight
Rain will clear eastwards early tonight and good clear spells will develop overnight, but some scattered showers will occur, mainly in western coastal areas.
Turning cold, with moderate northwesterly wind at first, later decreasing light. Patches of mist or fog will develop later. Minimum temperatures 5 to 7 degrees.
