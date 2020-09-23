The sun is shining across the county this morning but some showers expected in Donegal later

It will be cool this morning with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells. Thankfully it will stay mostly dry with just the risk of an isolated shower later in the day.

Highest temperatures of just 11 to 13 degrees, in a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast from our HARMONIE model until 0700hrs Friday.



For the National forecast and outlook please visit: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wTldEOfdE4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 23, 2020

Tonight

Tonight, some clear spells, however showers or longer spells of rain will extend from the southwest, with some heavy bursts possible. Lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.