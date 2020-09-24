Sunny start to the day in Donegal but showers could turn thundery later this evening

Contact
Some good weather expected across Ulster this morning. However, it will become rather cool and blustery later with showers and longer spells of rain at times.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty mainly northerly wind
2/2. Dry intervals too, the best of these are expected in north Ulster. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty mainly northerly winds.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/uPgf0i5GXG— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 24, 2020
Tonight
Chilly and breezy overnight with clear spells and showers, some heavy and possibly thundery. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong northwest winds.
