It will be bright today with sunny spells, scattered showers and fresh winds across Donegal

It is certainly fresh and breezy across Donegal this morning. There will be plenty of good sunny spells and scattered heavy showers today, according to Met Éireann.

Feeling cool, with highest temperatures ranging 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, in brisk northwest winds, easing down as of mid-afternoon.

Breezy today with good sunny spells & scattered showers, some heavy across Atlantic counties this morning. Into the afternoon, showers will become confined to the N & NE. Highs 11 to 14C, in brisk NW winds, easing off later.



National forecast & outlook:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wqBYjpXxWm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 25, 2020

Tonight

Holding predominantly dry tonight with clear spells. Some mist or fog patches inland later.Turning cold with lowest temperatures ranging 0 to 5 degrees Celsius; coldest inland.