It's sunny and bright across Donegal this morning but there will be some drizzle and clouds later

It may be a fresh and sunny morning but it is forecast to be a little cloudy and damp later today, Monday.

There will be outbreaks of drizzle spreading eastwards later this morning followed by drier and brighter conditions. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Brightening up from west this morning, plenty of sunshine developing later today, after dull & damp start. Outbreaks of rain & drizzle with patches of mist will clear eastwards, few scattered showers. Highs of 14 to 17C.



Tonight

It will be largely dry and clear tonight with patchy cloud, however, a few showers will persist in western parts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with a touch of grass frost possible. Winds will be light westerly or variable which may allow a few mist and fog patches to form under clear breaks.