Sunny spells across Donegal this morning with rain arriving from the Atlantic by evening

Contact
Light mist and fog patches will clear this morning to give a bright start today, with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the west of the province.
Cloud will increase from the west through the afternoon with rain arriving from the Atlantic by the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will become strong and gusty near Atlantic coasts by evening.
Dry this morning, mist & fog patches clearing, sunny spells developing. Rain will develop in west & spread over western half of country by eve. Highs 13-15C, moderate to fresh southerly winds, increasing strong & gusty near Atlantic coasts this evening.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/TkcXiZmgp5— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 29, 2020
Tonight
Wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain spreading across the province, turning heavy and persistent at times. A clearance to showers move into the west by morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong to near gale on the coasts, will veer westerly and ease with the clearance.
