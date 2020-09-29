Donegal gardaí appeal for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing 27-year-old man

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for public assistance in their efforts to establish the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Cian Langelaan,27, who speaks with an English accent has been reported missing from the Falcarragh area. The last sighting of Cian was at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny around lunchtime on Thursday, September 24.

Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy hair that was recently cut and is understood to be clean shaven. He may be wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots.

If anyone has any information in relation to his whereabouts they are asked to call gardaí on 074 91 53060. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.