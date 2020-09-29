Gardaí seek the assistance of the public following burglary at Letterkenny restaurant

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public following a burglary that took place at a restaurant on lower Main Street Letterkenny.

The burglary occurred overnight on Sunday, last.

Between 1.30am and 1.40am the alarm of the premises had been activated.

Intruders gained entry to the premises by smashing glass on a side door. Substantial damage was done during the course of entry and a sum of cash taken from the cash register.

One man was captivated on CCTV in the premises. However the footage is of poor quality.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have been in the area late on Sunday night or Monday morning and who have seen something suspicious to contact them.

Gardaí are also asking people who may have dashcam on their cars and who may have been in the area to contact them at the station on 074 91 67 100.