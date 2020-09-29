Gardaí seek the assistance of the public following burglary at Letterkenny restaurant

Contact
File Pic
Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public following a burglary that took place at a restaurant on lower Main Street Letterkenny.
The burglary occurred overnight on Sunday, last.
Between 1.30am and 1.40am the alarm of the premises had been activated.
Intruders gained entry to the premises by smashing glass on a side door. Substantial damage was done during the course of entry and a sum of cash taken from the cash register.
One man was captivated on CCTV in the premises. However the footage is of poor quality.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have been in the area late on Sunday night or Monday morning and who have seen something suspicious to contact them.
Gardaí are also asking people who may have dashcam on their cars and who may have been in the area to contact them at the station on 074 91 67 100.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gaeltacht CC founder, Pádraic Quinn and Operations Manager, Jade Lydon, at the launch of Gaeltacht CC on the newly-developed Seanamhach gravel trails in Casla, Conamara.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.