Donegal home sells sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price following 135 bids in a national online auction

A four-bedroom detached bungalow near the scenic Donegal coastline has sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price following 135 bids in a national online auction.

The house at 3 The Dunes, Dunfanaghy, had a reserve price of €95,000 but after a bidding war involving 12 people over three hours it sold for €231,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest property auction.

The detached 212.3 sq m four bedroom property is situated in a small development near Dunfanaghy Golf Club, and has sea views in the distance.

Online platform Youbid.ie sold over 80 percent of properties listed for a combined total of over €1.7 million at the auction.

The event attracted multiple bidders with properties generating prices of more than 20% above reserve on average.

The auction saw a selection of detached and terraced houses and apartments going under the virtual hammer.

“The interest and bidding was phenomenal on this property, reflecting the trend in buyers looking to relocate and potentially remotely work in more rural areas,” said Youbid.ie CEO, auctioneer Michael O’Connor.

“In a busy auction, there were multiple bidders on each of the properties, reflecting the current demand in the market.

“Around 80 per cent of properties were sold, 21% achieved above reserve prices, and further lots are presently under negotiation.”