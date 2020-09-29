Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal home sells sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price following 135 bids in a national online auction

Four-bedroom bungalow sold for €231,000 following three hours of bidding

Donegal home sells sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price following 135 bids in a national online auction

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A four-bedroom detached bungalow near the scenic Donegal coastline has sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price following 135 bids in a national online auction.
The house at 3 The Dunes, Dunfanaghy, had a reserve price of €95,000 but after a bidding war involving 12 people over three hours it sold for €231,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest property auction.

The detached 212.3 sq m four bedroom property is situated in a small development near Dunfanaghy Golf Club, and has sea views in the distance.

Online platform Youbid.ie sold over 80 percent of properties listed for a combined total of over €1.7 million at the auction. 

The event attracted multiple bidders with properties generating prices of more than 20% above reserve on average. 

The auction saw a selection of detached and terraced houses and apartments going under the virtual hammer. 

“The interest and bidding was phenomenal on this property, reflecting the trend in buyers looking to relocate and potentially remotely work in more rural areas,” said Youbid.ie CEO, auctioneer Michael O’Connor. 

“In a busy auction, there were multiple bidders on each of the properties, reflecting the current demand in the market. 

“Around 80 per cent of properties were sold, 21% achieved above reserve prices, and further lots are presently under negotiation.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie