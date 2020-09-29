Gardaí in Donegal are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a Buncrana caravan

Contact
Caravan set on fire and damage done to premises in Buncrana
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred in Ard Na Guala Duibhe, Moville on Wednesday, September 23 at around 4am.
The Fire brigade had been alerted to the fact that a caravan was on fire at that location. Gardaí also attended at the scene. no one was injured during the incident as the caravan was empty at the time of the fire.
Gardaí say that they are ruling out the fire being ignited maliciously.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncrana Garda Station.
Appeal
Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage that was caused to a business premises at Malin Street, Moville on Thursday, September 24.
Gardaí, while on patrol at 11pm, observed that a window that had been smashed at the front of the premises. It is unknown, as of yet, at what time the incident occurred so gardai are appealing to anyone who was on Malin Street, Moville that day between 6pm and 11pm and who noticed anything that may assist gardaí with their investigation to contact Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.
