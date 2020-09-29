Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a Buncrana caravan

Gardaí are not ruling out foul play

Investigations underway in Buncrana

Caravan set on fire and damage done to premises in Buncrana

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred in Ard Na Guala Duibhe, Moville on Wednesday, September 23 at around 4am.

The Fire brigade had been alerted to the fact that a caravan was on fire at that location. Gardaí also attended at the scene. no one was injured during the incident as the caravan was empty at the time of the fire.

Gardaí say that they are ruling out the fire being ignited maliciously. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncrana Garda Station.

Appeal
Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage that was caused to a business premises at Malin Street, Moville on Thursday, September 24.

Gardaí, while on patrol at 11pm, observed that a window that had been smashed at the front of the premises. It is unknown, as of yet, at what time the incident occurred so gardai are appealing to anyone who was on Malin Street, Moville that day between 6pm and 11pm and who noticed anything that may assist gardaí with their investigation to contact Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie