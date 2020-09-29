Donegal gardaí and PSNI eager to garner information in relation to stolen digger

Contact
Gardaí investigate digger theft
The PSNI have received a report of an Orange/Dark Red Hitachi 135 digger being stolen from a yard in Strabane on the evening of Wednesday, September 23.
It is believed that the digger was brought across the border to Lifford a short time later, at around 7pm. At that time, it is understood that the digger was being transported on a red low-loader attached to a Red Massey Ferguson
Gardaí are anxious to trace the digger because when similar thefts occurred previously along
the border the diggers were subsequently used in ATM Thefts in local towns or villages.
Gardaí are appealing for information on any sightings of the digger after it crossed over
into Lifford on Wednesday, September 23.
If anyone was in the Lifford area around that time, who had a dash cam on their vehicle, gardaí would ask them to help gardaí with their investigations by ascertaining whether or not they captured footage of the digger in transit.
Any information in relation to this matter should be shared with Letterkenny gardaí on 074-9167100 or contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.