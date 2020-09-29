Donegal gardaí and PSNI eager to garner information in relation to stolen digger

The PSNI have received a report of an Orange/Dark Red Hitachi 135 digger being stolen from a yard in Strabane on the evening of Wednesday, September 23.

It is believed that the digger was brought across the border to Lifford a short time later, at around 7pm. At that time, it is understood that the digger was being transported on a red low-loader attached to a Red Massey Ferguson

Gardaí are anxious to trace the digger because when similar thefts occurred previously along

the border the diggers were subsequently used in ATM Thefts in local towns or villages.

Gardaí are appealing for information on any sightings of the digger after it crossed over

into Lifford on Wednesday, September 23.

If anyone was in the Lifford area around that time, who had a dash cam on their vehicle, gardaí would ask them to help gardaí with their investigations by ascertaining whether or not they captured footage of the digger in transit.

Any information in relation to this matter should be shared with Letterkenny gardaí on 074-9167100 or contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.