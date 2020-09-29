Donegal gardaí investigate incident of criminal damage in Convoy

Contact
Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in the Flaxfields area of Convoy between 3pm on Friday, September 25 and 3pm on Saturday, September 26.
A resident parked their car outside their home and when they returned to it they realised the rear driver side window had been smashed.
If anyone in that area has any information in relation to the incident we would ask them to call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
