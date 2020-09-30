A wet start to the day here in Donegal with some heavy showers forecast for later this afternoon

There will be more rain today with some localised heavy rain. A yellow weather warning remains in place until noon today, Wednesday. Scattered showers will spread from the west, reaching the east coast by early afternoon. It will stay rather cloudy in the east, but a few sunny spells will develop in the west.

Highs of 12 to 14 Celsius in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds, which will be strong at times near exposed coasts.

Rain will continue to clear into the Irish Sea & showery conditions in west will extend eastwards. Some heavy bursts possible. Best of sunny spells will be in the west, staying cloudier in east. Highs of 12 to 15C.



Tonight

Scattered showers will continue to occur tonight, mainly in the west of the province. Longer clearer intervals will occur further east. Lowest temperatures will range 1 to 4 degrees, with some frost possible locally. Light west to southwest breezes will be moderate at the coasts.