Members of the Donegal library service can still access their favourite books and DVDs with a new Contact and Collect service

Members are urged to remember that they can access ebooks, online learning courses, eMagazines, language learning, newspapers and reference databases

Members of the Donegal library service can still access their favourite books and DVDs with a new Contact and Collect service

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Despite the fact that libraries are closed across the county, library members can still get access to books and DVDs through a new Contact and Collect service. 

'Contact and Collect' is a method for members to order books and then collect them from their local library when they are available.

They can also place requests in the usual way - using the online catalogue, by e-mail or by phone. Once their requested item has arrived, the library service will make contact to arrange collection during normal library opening hours.

County Librarian, Eileen Burgess, said: “Donegal moving to level three means working together to provide services in a safe way. Contact and Collect will allow our members to continue to enjoy reading books which can contribute enormously to our wellbeing during this time of uncertainty” 

Ms. Burgess also urged members not to forget the other free online library services available to members of the library, including: ebooks, online learning courses, eMagazines, language learning, newspapers and reference databases.  

The Contact and Collect service will operate during normal Library opening hours and will be available from the following libraries; Central Library Letterkenny, Buncrana Community Library, Bundoran Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library and Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair. 

Please check the Contact and Collect opening times for your library at www.donegallibrary.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

