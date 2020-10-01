You chance to win a fabulous hotel break at one of Ireland's top hotels

Contact
We’ve teamed up with The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney to offer one lucky couple the chance to win an amazing break away this Autumn.
The Gleneagle Hotel has undergone an extensive renovation programme over the past 12 months to bring their guests the famous Gleneagle hospitality with a new look.
Enjoy a break surrounded by thousands of acres of National Park, Onsite Leisure Facilities, 25 meter heated pool, tennis courts, pitch and putt courses for those putting enthusiasts and nightly entertainment exclusively for hotel guests.
Choose from a wide range of bars and restaurants including The Backstage Bar with an incredible cocktail collection!
For your chance to win, tell us below who you’d bring with you and why!
