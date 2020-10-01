Bright and sunny this morning across Donegal but expect scattered showers later

Today will be mainly dry over much of Ulster with sunny spells after any early morning mist or fog clears.

However heavy showers or prolonged showers of rain or hail will come into affect later. Cool with highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

Today will start off dry in most areas with sunny spells developing and any mist or fog clearing. Heavy showers of rain or hail in western counties will spread eastwards through the morning and early afternoon. North Leinster and much of Ulster will stay mainly dry. 1/2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 1, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells. Scattered showers will develop in the north of the province overnight, lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.