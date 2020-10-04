Donegal hairdresser decides to join her husband climbing hills after she invests in a pair of walking shoes

Hello Donegal and beyond,

This week, I feel as if I don’t have a lot to say. The salon has gone quiet which is usual for September because the kids have gone back to school. I think there is always a sigh of relief from parents. When children go back to school parents find it financially difficult. It is a huge drain on cash flow.

This year, my daughter started first year which is kind of exciting. It all seems to be going well. She has made a couple of new friends and seems to enjoy it well enough.

I often wonder how can you make your kids appreciate their education? They seem to take everything for granted. I mean, I did the same.

I didn’t understand back then that education was one of my basic human rights. In fairness, I am happy with my lot and the possibilities are endless with online courses.

In my case, I attended Enniskillen college to do a counselling course in the evening time.

I really hope that the virus doesn’t have a negative impact on the educational system. However, time will tell.

Donegal is in lockdown again. It’s just another blow. It seems more serious this time with more people getting sick.

We are now back to the short evenings and it is getting darker sooner. I did’nt lose that stone weight that I gained but hey!

Today is a new day and I am definitely not going to have any goodies tonight. I have the swimming pool booked for a session and the coastline is still beautiful and magnificent.

Ibought a new pair of walking shoes, I decided that I might as well join him on the hills. Any hair queries call 071 98 43777.