Sunny spells across Donegal this morning but there will be a few showers as the day progresses

It is sunny start to the day in Donegal but be warned there will be scattered showers in the northwest this morning. However, the showers will become more isolated as the day progresses.
Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry, with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a cool moderate to fresh northerly breeze.
Bright and sunny in many areas this morning. Scattered showers in the northwest will ease during the day with mainly dry conditions elsewhere apart from isolated showers. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees in a cool moderate to fresh northerly breeze. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/HSbPAkDzHN— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 2, 2020
Tonight
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees generally, but warmer locally in the northwest, in moderate north to northwest breezes.
