Freephone launched in Donegal to help parents and carers with the challenges of parenting

A new Freephone helpline to support parents in Donegal has been launched and is available Monday to Friday 9am-3pm. The Donegal Parent Support line is a free, dedicated service, set up to listen to and support parents throughout the county through what are difficult times for all parents.

The response is being co-ordinated by the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network in association with a wide range of community and voluntary organisations who regularly support parents on a daily basis.

Donegal Parent Support Line provides a confidential and friendly listening ear to help with any worries or problems a parent or carer might have.

If you are finding family life and parenting challenging why not talk to one of the Family Support, Youth or Health Workers in Donegal Parent Support line. You can call the freephone 1800112277.

You can also PM the Parent Hub, Donegal Facebook page with your name, number and brief description of the issue you would like support with. A team member will call you back. No issue is too small. The call will give you a chance to talk about whatever is concerning you and you will be offered guidance and tips on how to move forward.

Donegal Parent Support line is open Monday - Friday 9am-3pm.