The sweet taste of victory for Willie Cremen, director of Filligans at the Blas na hÉireann awards

Donegal artisan food producer Filligans has won Bronze for its Silkie Irish Whiskey Marmalade in the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

The Glenties-based company collaborated with the team at Sliabh Liag Distillers to create the new product which has been a huge hit with customers from around the world.

Pictured above is Willie Cremen, Director of Filligans of Donegal.