Gardaí appeal to the public in efforts to establish whereabouts of Donegal man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Patrick O’Keefe who has been missing from his home in Kincasslagh since Saturday, October 3.
Patrick is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of broad build, with dark brown hair and a full beard. When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungloe Garda station on 074 95 2 1000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
