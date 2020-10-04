Contact

What would it mean to the people of Donegal if the government accepted the Nphet recommendation that we go to Level 5?

Six people allowed to attend weddings and up to ten mourners for funerals

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

This evening, in a letter to government, Nphet recommended the highest level of restrictions for the entire country, Level 5. 

It is expected that the three party leaders in Government will seek a meeting with the CMO tomorrow, Monday, to discuss the letter.

There has now been a total of 38,032 confirmed cases in Ireland, and 1,810 deaths.

Below is a list of changes that would be put in place should the government accept the recommendations:

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden
Own household only - no visitors.

Other settings outside your home or garden
No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings
Up to 6 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings
These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.
For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).
No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings
These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.
No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events
Training
Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.
Matches and events
No matches or events to take place.
Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools
Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services
Services will be held online.
Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals
Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions
All venues closed.
Online services available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)
Take away food or delivery only.

Wet pubs
Take away or delivery only.
Nightclubs, discos, casinos
Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation
Open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)
Face coverings must be worn.
Essential retail only. All other retail and personal services closed.

Work
Work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions
Stay at home.
Exercise within 5 kilometres of home.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education
Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks
Open with protective measures in place.

Transport
Face coverings must be worn.
Walk or cycle where possible.
Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.
Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals
Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with outhers and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be issued.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)
Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

